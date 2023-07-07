Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 158,224 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 245,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

