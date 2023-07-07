Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

