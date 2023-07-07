Raymond James Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

