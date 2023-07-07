Raymond James Upgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

III opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,739,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $800,000 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

