Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RETA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

