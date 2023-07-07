Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 582,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,097.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of RCDTF opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $46.82 and a 12-month high of $50.00.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
Read More
