RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 166,600 shares trading hands.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 29.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.