Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.84 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

