Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

