Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.44.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.