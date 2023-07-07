Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,869 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,275,000 after buying an additional 721,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,409,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,212 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

