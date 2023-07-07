Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Trading Down 5.9%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 26,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 98,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Resverlogix Trading Up 31.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

