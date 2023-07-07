Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

