Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.