Richard T. Hume Sells 15,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.2 %

SNX stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

