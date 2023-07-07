Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Resource Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,460,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,230,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 214,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

