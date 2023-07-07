Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

