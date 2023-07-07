Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
