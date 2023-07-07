Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Free Report) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 48,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

