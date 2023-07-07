Robert J. Traube Sells 57,281 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.