Robert J. Traube Sells 57,281 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zuora Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
