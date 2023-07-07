Robert Sharon-Zipser Buys 420,007 Shares of Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Stock

Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Free Report) insider Robert Sharon-Zipser purchased 420,007 shares of Hipages Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$315,005.25 ($210,003.50).
Hipages Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About Hipages Group
