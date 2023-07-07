Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.35 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

