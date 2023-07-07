Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,712 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.28 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

