Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 8 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

MTD stock opened at $1,294.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,347.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,448.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

