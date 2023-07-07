Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $74.52 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.