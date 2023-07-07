Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.