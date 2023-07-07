Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Trading Down 1.3 %

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

DCI stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

