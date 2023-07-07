Ronald C. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.