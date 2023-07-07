RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of RXO by 752.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

