Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,370,921 shares of company stock valued at $407,122,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

