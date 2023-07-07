Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,897 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,431,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,114.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

CEM opened at $34.22 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 400,292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.