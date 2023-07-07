Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $237.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.31.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $335.26 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Saia
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 127.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Saia by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
