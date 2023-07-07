Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $237.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.31.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $335.26 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 127.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Saia by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

