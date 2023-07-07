Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th.

(Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.