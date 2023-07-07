Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 790,502 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

