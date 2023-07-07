Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.31

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.31 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.84). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.79), with a volume of 65,556 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

