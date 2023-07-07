Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 852.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHM opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

