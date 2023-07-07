Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $7.03. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 3,222 shares.
Scully Royalty Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.
About Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
