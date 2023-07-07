Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $7.03. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 3,222 shares.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

About Scully Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

