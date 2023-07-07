Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

SIGI stock opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

