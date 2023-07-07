Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

Serco Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SRP stock opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.53).

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

