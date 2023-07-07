Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 200.33 ($2.54), with a volume of 106045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.20 ($2.54).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £768.76 million, a PE ratio of 317.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,920.63%.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.97), for a total value of £275,151.24 ($349,221.02). Insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

