Sharat Sharan Sells 12,189 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $99,706.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,704,013.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $155,288.98.

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.12.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

