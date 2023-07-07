Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

DEST opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.34) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.81. The company has a market cap of £25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.11 and a beta of 0.37. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.78).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 49,477 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,337.87 ($19,466.77). 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

