Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 90.16 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £434.02 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.30. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 86.61 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.57).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

