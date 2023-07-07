Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Drops By 19.8%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

NYSE:CCVI opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

