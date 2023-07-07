Short Interest in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Declines By 19.5%

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,058,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

NFNT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Infinite Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

