Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 20.7%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Lantronix by 12.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

