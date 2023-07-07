Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Drops By 19.6%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,277.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 93,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

