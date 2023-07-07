Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Decreases By 19.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

