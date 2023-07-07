Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Decreases By 19.3%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Prudential

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

