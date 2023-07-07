Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Drops By 19.7%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on REVXF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Danske upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

REVXF opened at $34.80 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.

