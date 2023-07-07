Short Interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Declines By 19.4%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 905,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Riskified Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.77 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
